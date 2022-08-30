Snacks, drinks, shopping and a side of learning - that's the new menu and lesson for students at Tamworth's Bullimbal School.
The students participate in everyday learning that may seem a little different - but their achievements are phenomenal, the school's principal said.
Senior students with a real interest in hospitality came up with the idea to use the mini store to provide snacks and drinks to staff and students throughout the school week.
"At Bullimbal, here, we teach some of the most challenging students in terms of how we educate them and some of the challenges that they face individually in their education," principal Brett Pearson said.
The school is the 20th in the country to open a mini-Woolworths store supporting the education of students with additional needs by providing hands-on retail experience.
The program equips selected schools with a replica of a store complete with fully-operational registers provided by Fujitsu and fresh food.
Bullimbal students have made the program their own, however, by adding a café component.
"That's what draws me to a school like this, is how we as a staff, support those students to really shine and do their absolute best at school," Mr Pearson said.
The idea to open mini stores around the country came from a desire to build confidence in children with additional needs, Woolworths Group's chief supply chain officer Annette Karantoni said.
"These are really important to us, but mostly because they're playing a really important role in the community to help build the skills of students in special needs schools," she said.
"This is about making sure that we're really equipping these students with confidence to come in to stores as either customers or as team members and operate in an environment that they feel comfortable in."
Woolworths hopes to expand the program into every state by the end of June 2023.
