Letters: Have we forgotten about Chaffey Dam?

It seems that the expensive Dungowan Dam debacle is being slowly put to rest and now I hear talk of a water purification and recycling scheme for Tamworth along with the option of increasing the amount of water reserved for town use in the 100 gigalitre Chaffey Dam.
Why have we forgotten the other alternative of increasing the size of Chaffey Dam again? Before the last upgrade from 64 gigalitres to the current 100 gigalitres there was another plan to increase the storage to about 136 gigalitres, an option that was less expensive than both the other two that are being discussed now. I wonder why this idea is not being revisited?
Andrew Brown, Nundle
Two of the three automated container machines are or will be out of action. The one at Oxley Bowling club is closing and will move but no time frame given. The Calala one is not working.
As all drink containers except wine and milk bottles have a 20c per container charge added and 10c returned to the consumer with the other 10c going to the recycler one wonders what happens to the enormous amount of money for those that aren't recycled. Does it just go into consolidated revenue?
I see vans with trailers returning many bags of containers through the machines, I am sure they wouldn't be welcomed at the over the counter sites mentioned in the NDL. Return and Earn needs to explain to the community what the issues are that led to Oxley Bowling Club no longer hosting the site and Calala being out of action again, and when services will be brought up to an appropriate level of service.
Graeme Harris, Calala
I am saddened to see the state of Tamworth's main street. When I walked down Peel Street, all I see is seats that are in need of a coat of paint, shop fronts covered in the remnants of posters from the last Country Music Festival, and a mountain of weeds growing out of the pavement around trees and under benches. Surely our council can do more to make sure the CBD is a welcoming place for locals and visitors - and not just at country music time.
Angela Young, Tamworth
Santos recently revealed the details of the preferred pathway for its newly acquired Hunter Gas Pipeline. The proposed path of this 833km pipeline will traverse extensive tracts of private and public land that is of high conservation value.
For example, on the Breeza Plains south-east of Gunnedah, the pipeline is proposed to run through Crown Land along much of a 25km length of Pullaming Road. In a 2012 study, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney, identified this land as supporting important remnant stands of natural grasslands. These grasslands are listed as Critically Endangered and Endangered ecological communities under Commonwealth and NSW legislation, respectively.
This is just one example of how this proposed pipeline will directly impact biodiversity; other negative impacts on threatened species and ecological communities in this and other locations are likely. There is an urgent need for detailed on-ground assessments of the biodiversity along the planned route of this pipeline, and for impacts to be evaluated by relevant government ministers and departments.
Associate Professor Tim Curran, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Last week as I was informed of something that I and a lot of people in Tamworth were totally ignorant. A petition exists for the people of the New England and Northwest calling for the split of the New England Health and North West Health districts from Hunter Health. The people of New England have really got behind this and up to a couple of days ago they had obtained over 8,000 signatures. Adam Marshall their local National Party member has been enthusiastically promoting the split because of the deterioration of our medical services since the merger of our health districts with Hunter Health. Before the merger when our health district was managed here in Tamworth, we had medical specialities practised here that are no longer present in this city and if you do require these types of specialists you have to get in your car and drive hundreds of kilometres to see them. Our wonderful medical staff at Tamworth hospital are overworked to the point of exhaustion and often say they are ignored by the bureaucrats in Newcastle.
If you would like to support our community and return the control of our health district to Tamworth, you will need to go to Kevin Anderson's office to sign. You will need to ask for it because it is not on the counter. You could do what my husband did and get a copy for yourself so that you can get signatures from like-minded people who care about our community. My husband and a friend of ours have received an enthusiastic response from those who were asked to sign, stating that they were totally ignorant of the existence of the petition. Ten thousand signatures are required to have this matter debated in parliament and the petitions must be returned by 30 September. Time is running out and I believe that the people in this area are just as concerned about this serious matter as are the people in New England.
Sandra Taylor, Tamworth
Our current climate of the left wing woke, pushing tolerance and acceptance, is forcing social engineering, yet the opposite applies when people with traditional values stand up for their beliefs and are openly criticised and denigrated by the same groups who preach acceptance and tolerance.
When Manly NRL club supported the LGBTIQ minority, players with contrary beliefs were forced to declare previously held private beliefs. The fault lay fairly and squarely with Manly. Had they not taken that action, players would never had to state their beliefs and take a stance.
Seven players refused to participate and were stood down. Here is an example of employers asking employees to support something totally unrelated to the employment conditions, and penalising them.
When are we going to stand up for our rights and condemn business, sport, education, media, law & government kowtowing to minorities impacting the majority.
I am a heterosexual, Christian, white male, and am sick of being categorised and criticised by the left wing socialist woke generation for my beliefs and living standards. There is outrage about child abuse at a time when the law supports people nominating a change of gender allowing men to call themselves women and have access to female facilities. How farcical. No wonder we have a confused young generation.
Any geneticist will confirm there are two genders male and female. In the animal kingdom there are two genders, yet, superior beings, humans, are subjected to nonsense which continues to attack and divide western civilisation.
Grahame Tighe, Tamworth
Nicholas Stuart is right: the Albanese Labor government is providing mixed messages on climate ("Labor has climate double vision", Northern Daily Leader, 29/8). At the UN Ocean Conference in June, Environment Minister Tania Plibersek stated: "the environment is back - front and centre".
In contrast, Resources Minister Madeleine King sounded like she was reading from the Coalition's playbook when she stated: "the release of areas for offshore petroleum exploration supports ongoing investment in the nation's petroleum sector".
The decision to release more ocean for offshore oil and gas exploration goes against the advice of the International Energy Agency, and contradicts Paris climate targets, recent net-zero legislation, and Plibersek's promises to protect more land and ocean.
Albanese can't have it both ways. Australians need and deserve consistency on climate.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Greenland ice sheets have been melting at an accelerating pace for years. Between 2002 and 2020, Greenland shed an average of 279 billion metric tons of ice per year. Recent reports, emanating from scientists, are now warning that, in the future, Greenland ice sheets will melt at an even faster rate than now. A great many scientists blame the use of fossil fuels to produce energy as the underlying cause of ice sheets melting across the world, and thus resulting rising sea levels.
I hope that many of our politicians will have the opportunity to read the recent unsettling reports coming from scientists concerning the melting of ice sheets in Greenland, as it may prompt them to do all that is possible to cease the use of fossil fuels in the future energy producing mix.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
