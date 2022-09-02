The Northern Daily Leader
Letters: Have we forgotten about Chaffey Dam?

By Letters
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Chaffey Dam, the city's main supply, has remained full for almost a year after a long period of turbulence during the devastating drought. Photo: Peter Hardin

Have we forgotten Chaffey Dam?

It seems that the expensive Dungowan Dam debacle is being slowly put to rest and now I hear talk of a water purification and recycling scheme for Tamworth along with the option of increasing the amount of water reserved for town use in the 100 gigalitre Chaffey Dam.

