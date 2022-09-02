Letters: Have we forgotten about Chaffey Dam?

Last week as I was informed of something that I and a lot of people in Tamworth were totally ignorant. A petition exists for the people of the New England and Northwest calling for the split of the New England Health and North West Health districts from Hunter Health. The people of New England have really got behind this and up to a couple of days ago they had obtained over 8,000 signatures. Adam Marshall their local National Party member has been enthusiastically promoting the split because of the deterioration of our medical services since the merger of our health districts with Hunter Health. Before the merger when our health district was managed here in Tamworth, we had medical specialities practised here that are no longer present in this city and if you do require these types of specialists you have to get in your car and drive hundreds of kilometres to see them. Our wonderful medical staff at Tamworth hospital are overworked to the point of exhaustion and often say they are ignored by the bureaucrats in Newcastle.

