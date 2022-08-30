After two years of postponement due to the pandemic, the North West's biggest disability expo is back and bigger than ever.
Tamworth Links for Life Disability Expo is boasting a lot of new players in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) sphere, with many new businesses both locally and across the state, ready to set up a stall at the expo and get to know the New England North West community.
"We have seen an increase in independent providers in our area and the Disability Expo provides the perfect opportunity for them to showcase who they are and what they have to offer," said Kate Brown, Links for Life Disability Expo committee president.
"It has been extremely encouraging to see the number of businesses registering this year and the buzz in the community is growing with families, carers and people with disability eager to network with service providers."
Heading into its 14th year, the expo provides the latest and most up to date information on programs, services, funding, equipment and all things NDIS.
"Links for Life has something for everyone. It provides access to a range of different supports to help people with disability, their parents, and their carer's. Every year the expo provides an opportunity to source services, programs, equipment, and ideas."
The Links for Life Disability Expo will be held from 10am to 2pm on September 8 at the Tamworth Sports Dome. Free bus travel and a free BBQ are available on the day.
Aidacare is excited to be participating in the 2022 Links for Life Disability Expo and have a range of exciting new products to showcase.
"It is always a pleasure to engage with our valued customers and clients as well as network with other suppliers and providers in the area and contribute to a fantastic event which grows bigger and better every year," said a spokesperson.
Aidacare began in 1987, assisting clients in the residential aged care, hospital and home and community care sectors and has grown to become one of Australia's largest equipment suppliers and service providers.
"We have now well and truly settled into our new showroom out at the Longyard and we have a huge range of products on display - everything from our Aspire range (which continues to expand frequently and includes an extensive range of lift/recline chairs, shower and toileting aids, mobility aids and wheelchairs and much more) right through to our huge range of mobility scooters and our new Comfimotion bed range.
"Our team continues to grow to ensure we are able to continue to support and assist our clients - whether it be providing them with appropriate equipment to assist them with daily tasks right through to helping them achieve their goals and aspirations.
"Our Service team is always on hand to ensure equipment is working at its best and we also have a range of hire items available. We deliver and install all across the Northwest area."
Looking for employment on your own can be stressful, time consuming and just way too hard.
Luckily, you don't need to do it by yourself.
BEST Employment is your local disability employment services provider in Tamworth and across the North West, assisting hundreds of people with an injury, illness or disability to find meaningful and sustainable employment.
"They're calling it the great job boom," said said Kate Ottewell, BEST Employment's marketing manager.
"There are lots of vacancies and more coming in every day, but at BEST Employment we make sure it's the right job for you.
"It can be extremely overwhelming to choose which industry is what you want and need, so we help slow it down and make sure you are prepared to find and succeed in your chosen career."
BEST Employment has been providing disability services in our region for over 15 years, with experience and passionate staff eager to change lives.
"If you are looking for a team in your corner to help you pursue your dreams, help you upskill and to provide complete support throughout your employment journey, you need to speak with the team at BEST Employment," said Kate.
"You can register directly with BEST Employment if you have an injury, illness or disability.
"If you are serious about finding work, we are here to help." BEST Employment is located at 13 White Street or you can call (02) 6763 7800.
The North and North West Community Legal Service, based in Armidale, has been servicing Tamworth with free and confidential legal advice and assistance for over 25 years.
The service travels to Tamworth fortnightly to see clients at the Tamworth Community Centre in the mornings and Coledale community centre in the afternoons.
The service can assist with many different legal issues and does not charge for any of the work they do. To be eligible to make an appointment, you simply need to reside within the catchment area; they do not have any means testing.
Some of the matters that they can assist with include family law issues, employment and workplace issues, victims support, consumer complaints and credit and debt issues.
Principal solicitor, Terri Coleman and legal support officer, Donna Gilbert (pictured) are excited to be attending the Links for Life Disability expo. They welcome the opportunity to meet different members of the community and explore how the service can help. Other than legal advice and assistance the service can also deliver community legal education sessions to community groups.
Terri said their "most popular presentation is about wills, power of attorney and enduring guardianship documents, which are important documents.
"We can offer these services at no cost, ensuring that there are no financial barriers for people."
Adina Community Services has seen a considerable change in the way providers around them are supporting their clients.
"There is a lack of focus on the individual person which leads to a service that is well below the expectations promised to the clients and their families meaning that individual outcomes are not being met," said a spokesperson.
"Quality supports tailored to each client's needs is the main focus of Adina Community Services. All of our support workers are suitably experienced and qualified with an emphasis on staff to client compatibility.
"We aim to get back to providing support in a holistic way, giving families and carers peace of mind that their loved ones will be supported in the best way possible, ensuring that the clients needs are met and focus is on the individual clients goals and wellbeing.
"We feel that a number of carer's of people with a disability either are, or feel isolated in their role of caring for the person that they love. Our goal is to give the carer peace of mind that their loved one is receiving the best possible service. This creates personal investment and that is our difference."
ACS is an NDIS registered provider servicing the New England and Hunter regions. It provides quality SIL/SDA accommodation settings, planned and emergency respite, 1:1 and group social supports as well as support coordination. Visit www.adinacommunityservices.com or visit them at the Links Expo.
Sisters Ali Binskin, Vanessa Cole and Fiona Rafton combine their different skills to help participants manage their NDIS budget.
"With financial backgrounds, we have seen the benefit we can provide for participants to manage their NDIS budget," said Vanessa.
"We provide support to each other with our own independent businesses. We are fortunate to have a strong family network and wish to offer support to others so they can live a life full of love and ease.
"Our nieces/daughters, now 23 years old, were involved in an early intervention program from 1999 for a few years and also went through an inclusive preschool.
"Being involved with the girls' growing up, and with an accounting background, the plan management role seemed a natural transition. Having navigated with service providers, we understand that providers need to be paid quickly, to continue to provide services to them.
"In addition, we are providing the controls and measures so we have all the supporting documentation and approvals if there is a query from the NDIA on the payments made against a participant's plan.
"What we have found when working with families, is that quite often, they are overwhelmed in the early stages, and we understand that. We help them through the start of their NDIS journey."
If you would like further information contact one of the girls directly.