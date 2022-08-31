About 12,000 people are expected to get along to the Tamworth Show this year and education will be a central theme.
The whole AELEC site will welcome a community which hasn't been back since 2019 .
Advertisement
Tamworth Show Society president Greg Townsend said they're going big on the education theme; kicking things off with the students day on Friday, September 2.
"Friday there will be an enormous amount of children there learning with the cattle-judging, the cattle section, the wool and the shearing sections," he said.
"A lot of kids think milk only comes from isle nine, they don't really know that the cow's got to have nourishment to produce that milk."
For everyone else, Mr Townsend said the show will offer a bonanza of events across the three days.
"It's non-stop entertainment from when the place opens in the morning to the last call of the night," he said.
Read also:
There will also be a big emphasis on the chance to socialise for both kids and adults.
Mr Townsend said that with everything that's happened since the last show, people need some time to come and unwind together.
"We're really concentrating on that people can come along and have a cup of tea of a beer," he said.
"And be social ... talk to the people they haven't seen for so long. We're a community-based organisation putting back into the community."
Tamworth Regional Council's AELEC Precinct Manager Prue Simson, said she expects it will be incredibly busy with so many people enjoying the show's return.
"Every section of the venue is being utilised," she said.
"All the stable blocks have been changed to become some sort of traders site, either dairy or poultry, an animal nursery, horses and cattle.
"And there's a huge family zone in amongst all the stables too."
While they're preparing for the show to be busy throughout all the hours it's open, Ms Simson said some of the events, such as the rodeo on Saturday night, might be the peak.
"We're hoping for a full house for the rodeo," she said.
Advertisement
"But we'll just have to play it by ear and see how many from the community come out."
But to really see what it's all about, Mr Townsend said people really just need to "come along, have a look and enjoy yourself".
Tickets for each of the days range from $40 for a family pass to $20 for an adult, $5 for children above five, and children under five can enter free.
Gates are opening on Friday at 9:00am and closing at 2:30pm.
Saturday gates are open again at 9:00am and closing after fireworks at 9:00pm.
Finally on Sunday gates will open at 9:00am and close at 3:00pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.