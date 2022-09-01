The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Wattle trees in the Hunter with incredible stories, as told by University of Newcastle botanist Dr Stephen Bell

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The survival of an endangered wattle species that exists on one mountain in the Hunter relies on fire and climate cycles over hundreds of years, research shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.