A FEW hot laps of town has landed a local man in hot water after police allegedly stopped him on a petrol powered BMX bike near Tamworth.
The 36-year-old has been charged with several offences and is accused of using a push bike with a motor on it around Quirindi.
Highway patrol officers were deployed to the town after a number of complaints of a motorised BMX bike being used around the town.
Officers claim they clocked the 36-year-old travelling at 47km per hour in a 50km zone on the bike.
He was stopped, and upon closer inspection of the wheels, police discovered a motor, petrol fuel tank and speedo had been fitted to the bike.
Officers also found the the frame had been modified so the pedals were fixed, and did not turn.
Police said they carried out licence checks on the rider who they claim held a P2 car licence which was disqualified until December.
After speaking with the rider, he was issued a notice to front court on charges of driving while disqualified on two or more occasions.
Police will allege in court the rider has previously been caught driving while his licence is disqualified.
He's also facing charges of using an unregistered vehicle, using uninsured vehicle and not paying road tax.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said "all petrol-powered bicycles are illegal on NSW roads and road-related areas such as footpaths, shared paths, cycle ways and cycle paths"
The man will front Quirindi Local Court at a later date.
The bike has been seized by police.
