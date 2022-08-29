The Northern Daily Leader

Nick Kay's Boomers secure hard-fought win over Iran in World Cup qualifier in Bendigo

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick Kay led the way for the Boomers on and off the court as they remained undefeated in their 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign after a 30-point win over Iran in Bendigo on Monday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.