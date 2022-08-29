AN UNLICENSED P-plater caught drink driving in Tamworth must stay off the road for almost a year after he was booted from the traffic offenders' program for being disruptive.
Lincoln James McMahon Darlington fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to having a mid-range blood alcohol level while behind the wheel.
The court heard the 29-year-old had been kicked out of a program designed to teach road rule breakers about the dangers of traffic offending because he and another man had locked the door on one of the instructors during the session.
"I had asked them to do something extra for the court to get some leniency," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Bridget Dawson confirmed Darlington had not been able to complete the course despite being "motivated" to do so.
"He wasn't welcome to do it again," she said.
Ms Dawson submitted Darlington had some behavioural issues and struggled with a medical diagnosis.
Ms Soars said she had been looking at a year-long disqualification for the drink driving but lowered it to 10 months after hearing from Ms Dawson.
"I'll knock two months off," she said.
Darlington was handed a 12-month good behaviour order.
The police facts show his provisional licence had expired about a month before he was stopped for a breath test in Taminda about 7:30pm on January 14.
"He's not been charged with that," Ms Dawson told the court.
Darlington was driving a silver Ford Falcon when he was stopped by highway patrol officers.
"Police immediately smelt a moderate smell of intoxicating liquor emanating from the cabin of the vehicle," the police facts said.
Darlington said his last drink was a couple of hours earlier, but was arrested after a positive roadside test. He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.081 at the police station.
He told police he had had "several drinks" in Barraba earlier that evening.
Police said Darlington was aggressive and uncooperative towards officers and visually appeared to be affected by the alcohol he had consumed.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
