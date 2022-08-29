HOW safe do you feel in your own home, and what role should your local council play in crime prevention?
In an effort to curb crime, Tamworth Regional Council wants the community to share what they believe are the biggest crime issues facing the region.
The results will help the council develop its own safety and crime prevention plan, in a bid to lower crime rates in the city.
Vehicle theft and graffiti have already been identified as areas of concern by the Tamworth Regional Community Safety Working Group, but they want to know more.
The group's chair Mark Rodda said everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, and everyone has a role to play in reporting crime and community safety issues.
"The successful implementation of this plan requires collaboration between both government and a wide range of groups and organisations," he said.
"We are very fortunate to have a committed Community Safety Working Group to provide advice on issues relating to crime prevention and safety."
The draft plan will go out for public exhibition and community feedback later in the year before being adopted and actioned over the next five years.
The survey runs until September 18 on council's website.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
