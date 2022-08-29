Kevin Anderson is almost guaranteed another run at NSW parliament, being the only member of his party to nominate.
The incumbent member for Tamworth and cabinet minister will likely have an uncontested preselection next month.
Mr Anderson was the only person to put their name forward for preselection as the candidate for the National Party, to contest the seat at next year's state election.
Nominations closed on August 20.
The MP still has to pass a party probity check to be eligible to stand for office, even after 10 years in parliament.
He could also theoretically be rejected by party members at a preselection vote on September 17, even though his name is likely to be the only one on the ballot.
Mr Anderson said he was "honoured" to have been nominated to represent the party.
"I look forward to contesting the seat of Tamworth at the next election so that we can continue to build a better region and improve the lives of people in our communities - not only for now, but for future generations," he said.
If preselected, Mr Anderson will contest the March election as the strong favourite. He was reelected in 2019 with more than three times the primary vote of the next candidate, Tamworth councillor Mark Rodda, an independent.
His seat is considered the second-safest in NSW, with a 28 per cent margin.
Mr Anderson has served as an MP since the 2011 election, comfortably winning reelection in 2015. After winning again in 2019, he was promoted to the ministry, and since 2021 he has served as both minister for lands and water and minister for hospitality and racing.
His first preselection was run as a US-style 'primary', open to all members of the community, including non-party members.
