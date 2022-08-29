The business group behind a plan to build a new abattoir outside Guyra has added plans to recycle used solar panels in a new industrial estate, to the scheme.
Meanwhile, the rising cost of labour and materials has driven the budget for the small town's long-awaited meatworks project to about $100 million, according to the organisation behind the project.
Advertisement
Chairman of the board of New England Innovation and Development Pty Ltd Rob Taber said, if approved and built, the factory would be the region's first.
"There's millions of them [solar panels] being installed around Armidale," he said.
"You've only got to consider that that tornado that went through on the edge of Armidale, it missed that solar farm by about four kilometres.
READ MORE:
"If that had have gone through the middle of it, there'd be hundreds or thousands of solar panels that would have to be disposed of and they wouldn't know where to take them, they wouldn't have a clue. It's a major concern."
Mr Tabor said he'd long been concerned about the sustainability of the region's booming green energy sector.
But a hailstorm that smashed up hundreds of solar panels in Narrabri was the final straw.
He said there were relatively few options in the local area and in practice many panels end up in roadbase. He hopes to be able to separate constituent materials of the panels for resale and reuse.
"We actually stockpiling panels here on our property at the moment. Because I just feel it's so wrong to take them to landfill to crush them up," he said.
"There's so much of a solar panel that can be reused."
The town is close to the centre of what will be the country's largest renewable energy zone, boasting eight gigawatts of power, meaning potentially millions of panels that will one day need to be recycled.
The project will be just one of 32 in a new industrial estate alongside the New England Innovation and Development abbatoir.
Mr Taber said the estimated cost of the project had increased from a maximum of $86 million when they completed a feasibility study, and the group is considering building the project in two stages.
"I think the full abattoir now would be looking closer to $100 [million] than 80 [million]," he said.
Advertisement
"We had a massive increase in build costs in the last two years. It'd be quite safe to say anywhere between $80 and $100 million."
Once built, the facility will employ about 217 full time equivalent staff, in a town of less than 2000.
It will kill primarily beef, lamb and sheep, but will also be able to process goats and other meat.
Mr Taber said the company had already received a lot of investment interest in the project, even before the group has applied for a DA for the abattoir. They intend to complete a business plan in the next few months.
They were recently granted the right to subdivide land zoned for industrial use on the outskirts of town for the projects.
Advertisement
The abattoir would be built at a plot of land 40km north of Armidale on a 80 hectare patch of land on Falconer Road at Gurya, just off of the New England Highway.
It would be built to process 448,000 sheep and lambs and nearly 44,000 cattle per year, before being expanded to be able to kill one million sheep and lambs and nearly 90,000 cattle every year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.