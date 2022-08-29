YOU wouldn't have known it was the first time the Gunnedah Shire Band had stepped foot on a competition stage in more than two years, after the ensemble was crowned the best in the state at the NSW State Band Championships in Sydney.
Competing in the Open B Grade Brass section, band member and cornet player Sarah Smith said the win was music to her ears.
"It was a great feeling to win after lots of hard work," she said.
"We've been working on these pieces for about three or four months."
In preparation for the competition, rehearsals were held twice a week and intensive workshop weekends got the performers stage ready.
The band was the youngest, and the only group from the country in their section.
"I think what made us so good was the attention to detail in the music and playing together as a group in tune."
Despite not competing in person for more than two years, Ms Smith said the band had remained relatively unscathed from COVID-19, with member numbers staying stable.
Ages span from just 11 years old to over 60 in the band, with at least half of the members being school aged children.
"This is rare for a band of such a high standard," Ms Smith said.
"It's just Laurence [band master] and Anthony [musical director] work really well with the kids, they spend a lot of their time practising with them, which really helps them develop."
The band will compete at the Brilliance in Brass competition in Tamworth in September, before heading to the national championships, which will be held over Easter in Newcastle next year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
