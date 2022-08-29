The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Band wins Open B Grade Brass at NSW State Band Championships in Sydney

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gunnedah Shire Band took out first place at the NSW State Band Championship in Sydney. Picture supplied

YOU wouldn't have known it was the first time the Gunnedah Shire Band had stepped foot on a competition stage in more than two years, after the ensemble was crowned the best in the state at the NSW State Band Championships in Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.