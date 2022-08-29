IT'S been almost 30 years since the city's floodplain risk management plan was written, but that's about to change.
Tamworth Regional Council has called on residents to represent the community as part of a brand new Floodplain Risk Management Committee.
Council storm water engineer Aidan Pugh said the group would be critical in identifying the risks and hazards of flooding.
"We're particularly looking for people who have experience of flooding in Tamworth, local knowledge, a particular interest in the floodplain or people who have potentially lived on the floodplain for a long time," he said.
The committee will also include representatives from council and the Department of Planning and Environment and State Emergency Services.
The last time the city saw major flooding was in 2008 and 2010.
Mr Pugh said residents who had lived through that time would hold key insights.
"If people saw those events they might be able to identify why a mitigation option might be a good idea, or a bad idea," he said.
"People who have that local knowledge would be particularly valuable to this committee."
Tamworth is protected by the CBD, western and Taminda levees which Mr Pugh said were "really effective" at keeping flooding out of the city centre.
"Most of our residential properties are pretty well protected," he said.
But locations like Calala, where heavy rain often blocks access to the area is considered a "challenge".
The committee and plan will be established on the back of a flood study, which was conducted in 2019
Once the committee is formed, it is hoped a new plan will be written within 12 months.
Expressions of interest close Wednesday August 31 at 4pm.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
