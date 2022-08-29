The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council calls for community voices in Floodplain Risk Management Committee

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council storm water engineer Aidan Pugh. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT'S been almost 30 years since the city's floodplain risk management plan was written, but that's about to change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.