Adina Community Services has seen a considerable change in the way providers around them are supporting their clients.



"There is a lack of focus on the individual person which leads to a service that is well below the expectations promised to the clients and their families meaning that individual outcomes are not being met," said a spokesperson.

"Quality supports tailored to each client's needs is the main focus of Adina Community Services. All of our support workers are suitably experienced and qualified with an emphasis on staff to client compatibility.

"We aim to get back to providing support in a holistic way, giving families and carers peace of mind that their loved ones will be supported in the best way possible, ensuring that the clients needs are met and focus is on the individual clients goals and wellbeing.

"We feel that a number of carer's of people with a disability either are, or feel isolated in their role of caring for the person that they love. Our goal is to give the carer peace of mind that their loved one is receiving the best possible service. This creates personal investment and that is our difference."