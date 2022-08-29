Charming cottage close to the CBD | 33 Bligh Street, North Tamworth

3 bedrooms
1 bathroom
1-car garage
PRICE: By negotiation
INSPECT: By appointment
AGENCY: L.J Hooker Tamworth
AGENT: Sam Spokes
CONTACT: 0475 843 042
Beautiful high ceilings greet you as you walk though into this lovely home.
The Tamworth CBD is at your finger tips, stroll down for a morning coffee on your walk, or a quiet drink across the road at the North Tamworth bowling club.
This home offers three great-sized bedrooms. The kitchen has ample space and storage.
The bathroom has also been updated with a second toilet off the laundry. The yard is fully fenced and there is a large undercover area for a car or could be used as an entertaining area. Location is second to none.
With only a two-minute drive to the Tamworth CBD you really are in the middle of all that Tamworth has to offer.
The home is walking distance from the Tamworth Base Hospital, Tamworth TAFE, North Tamworth bowling club, North Gate shopping centre.
You also have the new skate park, mountain bike park and many other walking and outdoor tracks close by.
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price.
There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer.
Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option.
One of the benefits of regional city living is the lifestyle that it provides.
Tamworth is highlighted by boutique fashion, delightful cafes and three major entertainment centres.
Sport is high on the agenda with over 45 sports on offer and over 200 sporting events held each year, while art enthusiasts and museum goers are also spoiled for choice.
