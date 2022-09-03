Escaping domestic violence has become even more difficult in the wake of the Tamworth region's escalating housing crisis.
One of those who has been affected is Rebecca [not her real name], who faced a quickly escalating domestic violence situation in the wake of COVID-19.
"It was snap decision, I just took the three kids and left," she told the Leader.
"His mental health went right down and he just got worse and worse.
"He started abusing drugs and alcohol ... and then he started putting hands on our son."
Rebecca ended up waiting more than 11 weeks for accommodation, despite the best efforts of both Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) and Homes North.
"I stayed on friends' beds and couches for about eight weeks, and then I was in the refuge for just over three weeks," she said.
The women's refuge is run by TFSS and serves as crisis accommodation.
However, there are only five rooms available, which means a queue even for someone like Rebecca, who said you can't always plan to wait on options when you're in a difficult situation.
"It was ongoing for 19 years, but I don't think I admitted it to myself that it was domestic violence until it was about 17 years in," she said.
After leaving her home, Rebecca quickly realised she would need extra help.
"Within three or four days of leaving my husband, I rang them [TFSS] and they supported me immediately," she said.
However, for women like Rebecca, wait times for a permanent home can even extend to months under current circumstances.
That's according to homelessness coordinator for Tamworth Family Support Services, Lynda Townsend.
"There are lengthy waiting lists for people who may require that type of support," she told the Leader.
"With the current housing crisis and lack of affordable housing in the region, some families are staying in here for six months or more."
So people like Rebecca are often trapped in a bottleneck.
According to Ms Townsend, TFSS has annual funding to find homes for 298 people through the Tamworth Homelessness Program.
However, the demand means they'd need funding for over 500.
Ms Townsend said there's a significant number of those people who, like Rebecca, have been impacted by domestic violence.
"It's one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and children," she said.
"For 21.6 per cent the primary reason for homelessness was domestic and family violence."
There are numerous other agencies that have also worked with TFSS to meet the overwhelming demand for rehoming people.
For Rebecca, it was Homes North through which she was eventually able to find a home.
"I was able to access help through both of those organisations [TFSS and Homes North], and I've been in a rental for three months now," she said.
"It's a three bedroom house. We went through the Start Safely program with Homes North."
"And they helped me a bit with some rate subsidies."
While finding a home might return a sense of stability, for people like Rebecca, there can also be ongoing issues.
The events have left a mark on her children and she also has to find them help.
"I think the worst is actually coming to light at the moment with the kids," she said.
"They're finding it hard to process things, as they've got a lot of anger because they've dealt with it their whole life."
"It's a bit difficult at the moment ... but I am accessing some services at the moment to try and get them some counselling."
Rebecca is also taking a while to adjust to her new situation.
"I haven't really got any plan, I'm still just taking it day-by-day," she said.
