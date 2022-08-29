FIREFIGHTERS have saved a Tamworth house after a fast moving grassfire threatened to engulf it.
The Rural Fire Service has had to deploy several brigades to out-of-control fires in and around Tamworth over the weekend.
The Moore Creek Brigade were deployed three times to grassfires on the weekend including one that went within 50m of a house.
The property was under threat from the blaze before firefighters moved in to protect the house, and stop the fire.
"The second fire happened early evening and given the time of day, fire behaviour was of concern given the moisture and cool weather," the RFS spokesperson said.
"The fire got to within 50m of a residence with the pumper taking up property protection."
The house was saved, but the conditions are taking a toll on the brigade, already.
Making matters worse at a blaze earlier that day, trucks became bogged yet again in the paddocks surrounding it, despite the fire taking off.
"A major issue we face this bushfire season with things so wet," the spokesperson said.
"Conditions of the first fireground saw several vehicles momentarily loose forward momentum, with the ground appearing deceptively dry."
Another burn went horribly wrong on Sunday afternoon near Manilla when wind fanned the flames to the east of town.
Several brigades including Manilla and Moore Creek were called out to douse the out-of-control blaze.
"Crews fought both on foot in some steep terrain with hand tools and blowers, as well as off the back of vehicles to get around the fire in good time," the RFS spokesperson said.
The emergencies capped off a busy weekend for local crews who were already carrying out hazard reduction burns near Nundle.
Just last week, crews got bogged in the Moore Creek area when trying to finish hazard reduction burns.
RFS North West Commander Heath Stimson said recent rain had created havoc for brigades, and was making efforts more "challenging".
"Although we've had rain, we've had a number of grassfires recently, we are seeing some escaped permit burns, we're getting some grassfires in and around the area," Mr Stimson said.
He said the continued rain was just promoting the grass growth, which was already at worrying levels.
"At some point we will face a significant fire risk in our part of the world," he said.
The RFS is urging landholders to notify them when they carry out pile burns or backburning on their properties to ensure authorities are aware and can respond quickly if needed.
The bushfire danger period begins in some districts on September 1.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
