Tamworth has recorded nearly double it's average monthly rainfall for August.
And, now spring is looking like it will be a wet one as well, with the potential for severe storms.
With just a few days until the end of the month, Tamworth has notched up 75.8 mm in the rain gauge - including 40.2mm early in the piece on August 5 - and that's on the back of 492.8mm for the year so far.
Tamworth Regional Weather expert Dave Farrenden said the extra moisture means more fuel for storms feeding off humidity, and therefore a high likelihood of regular flooding.
Small amounts of rain will cause problems because the catchments are already near full.
"I do think there are going to be some problems," he said.
"You get 100mm up in that Chaffey catchment and you're going to see some river flooding."
Mr Farrenden said much of that activity is likely to be in the form of spring storms.
"I think that this year it's going to be a much more accelerated storm season," he said.
And he said there may even be some storm activity this week, to kick off spring with a bang.
One of the main drivers for storms is moisture in the air, which Mr Farrenden said will be at high levels throughout spring and summer.
"Generally, when you have a cold front come through, you have a lot of humidity ahead of that," he said.
With such conditions occurring more frequently, Mr Farrenden said people should keep a close eye on the weather.
The general flow for storms in the Tamworth region is west to north.
However, Mr Farrenden said people should also be on the lookout for storm cells coming from the south, which can bring hail.
"We start to get a bit worried when the wind shear is coming from the south, because that's usually where we get the nasty storms from," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
