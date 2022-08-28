It's finals fever for the winter sports which can mean only one thing - the cricket season is around the corner.
As registrations open, some of the state's brightest talents have hit the region as part of the Country Blitz.
Sydney Sixers and NSW Breakers quick Stella Campbell and NSW Blues' players Liam Doddrell and Lachy Shaw will be part of events and school visits in Moree, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Quirindi, Scone and Tamworth over the next three days as Cricket NSW's annual three-day regional engagement tour returns to face-to-face activities after being an online event for the last two years.
On Monday the trio will meet with students at St. Philomena's School in Moree before heading to Narrabri for a session with junior club cricketers at Collins Park.
Gunnedah South Public School is the first stop on their tour on Tuesday. They will then head on to Quirindi to visit Quirindi High School and spend time with local cricketers.
The tour wraps up on Wednesday with a visit to Scone Grammar School and then Oxley High in Tamworth.
Acting Head of Sixers, Chris Botherway, was excited for the club to be able to reach new fans and inspire more kids to play and love cricket.
"The Country Blitz is a great way for us to connect with not only our regional fans, but kids and their families in country NSW who are new to cricket," Botherway said.
