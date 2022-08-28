Sydney Sixers and NSW Breakers quick Stella Campbell and NSW Blues' players Liam Doddrell and Lachy Shaw will be part of events and school visits in Moree, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Quirindi, Scone and Tamworth over the next three days as Cricket NSW's annual three-day regional engagement tour returns to face-to-face activities after being an online event for the last two years.