Neil Evans' previews Tamworth August 29 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 2. ANETHOLE (Cody Morgan/Lee Magorrian; 56.5kg & barrier 6) -Terrific feature sprint which brings together three high-ranking country NSW sprinters locking horns in a 1st-up showdown. Siding with this high class and tough home track 6YO who returns behind two progressive trials, and prefers dry ground. Built an imposing record last prep highlighted by a smart closing CL3 Highway win on Boxing Day before winning a Country C'ship Qualifier at home in early March. Tackled the Country C'ship Final at Randwick four weeks later but had little or no luck from a wide barrier back in the field and finished a bit over seven lengths from the winner. Looks ready for a big return, especially back on firmer footing, with three of his four career wins on Good-rated tracks.

