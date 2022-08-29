Neil Evans' previews Tamworth August 29 meeting

TAMWORTH RACE DAY
FULL TAB MEETING
1st Race @ 1.25pm
*Track likely improving to Good 4 & Rail out +5m from 900m to 300m into a Cut/Away & True the Remainder:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 & R1 also offers a BOBS Extra Bonus of $5,625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.25pm VALE GEOFF MAYNES BENCHMARK 66 HCP (2100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. CLIFFS OF MOHER (George Woodward/Serg Lisnyy; 56.5kg & barrier 2) -Very competitive meeting kicks off over the staying journey on a surface that should improve to a Good 4. A battle of tactics looms here, with a couple of last start winners, and plenty that have gone around many times. Like this often underrated six-year-old who profiles to go back-to-back over similar trips. Surged home in heavy ground to beat a similar field at Scone a fortnight ago, and from a soft trailing draw and rising just 1.5kg in weight, he gets the right run and is well suited
DANGERS: 1. *Careering Away; 5. *Rockamo
Likely Tempo: Moderate to Fair
My BET PLAN: CLIFFS OF MOHER to WIN
*RACE 2 @ 2.05pm WELCOME H & NWRA CEOS' MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55.5kg; Weights raised 0.5kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 10. STAR IMPACT (Kris Lees/Serg Lisnyy; 55.5kg & barrier 3) -This stacks up very nicely for a well bred 4YO provincial mare by Mikki Isle who is tracking to peak third-up over more ground with blinkers added. Has worked home nicely in 2 runs this prep; last start at Port under a big weight when 10 weeks between runs against slightly deeper opposition. Screaming for the extra distance now, and gets a timely weight drop to the limit 55.5kg and back on firmer ground
DANGERS: 1. *Big Time Charlie; 3. **Menotti; 4. *Amalfi Queen
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: STAR IMPACT to WIN; Quinella: 3 & 10; Trifecta: 3,10/1,3,4,10/1,3,4,10
*RACE 3 @ 2.40pm WELCOME H & NWRA PRESIDENTS' TAMWORTH CLASS 2 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. GEISEL (Paul Perry/Matthew Palmer; 59kg & barrier 8) -Keen on this improving provincial Teofilo 4YO who jumps out sharply in distance to the mile third-up. Boxed on well from the front when ridden upside down last start at Muswellbrook, and suspect he'll be taken back off the speed here this time from a wider gate. Much better off too back on firmer ground, and was impressive winning only previous start here
DANGERS: 3. *Torowoto; 4. *Travoli; 5. *Intercept; 7. *Candy Kiss
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: GEISEL to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 3.15pm KOSCIUSZKO TICKETS ON SALE NOW MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. SUSSU (Stephen Jones/Ms Brooke Stower; 57kg & barrier 3) -Got plenty of time for this progressive 4YO Scone-based mare by Panzer Division who can go one better on firmer ground after charging home to miss narrowly on debut in heavy going a fortnight ago. Draws to settle back in the field with cover, and while I'd prefer a stronger rider aboard, she has an exciting gear change, and only needs clear air from the 350m
DANGERS: 1. *Dubliner Boy; 3. *Lord Of The Sun; 6. **Pliskova; 7. *Soosie Boog
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: SUSSU to WIN & Trifecta & First Four: 6,8/1,3,6,7,8/1,3,6,7,8/1,3,6,7,8
*RACE 5 @ 3.50pm ELITE SAND & SOIL TAMWORTH RUSH HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. ANETHOLE (Cody Morgan/Lee Magorrian; 56.5kg & barrier 6) -Terrific feature sprint which brings together three high-ranking country NSW sprinters locking horns in a 1st-up showdown. Siding with this high class and tough home track 6YO who returns behind two progressive trials, and prefers dry ground. Built an imposing record last prep highlighted by a smart closing CL3 Highway win on Boxing Day before winning a Country C'ship Qualifier at home in early March. Tackled the Country C'ship Final at Randwick four weeks later but had little or no luck from a wide barrier back in the field and finished a bit over seven lengths from the winner. Looks ready for a big return, especially back on firmer footing, with three of his four career wins on Good-rated tracks.
DANGERS: 1. **Primal Scream; 3. *New World Tapestry; 5. **Golden Point
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: ANETHOLE to WIN & Box Trifecta 1,2,5
*RACE 6 @ 4.25pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL TAMWORTH MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. BURRANEER BUOY (Todd Howlett/Ms Mikayla Weir; 56kg & barrier 2) -Tipping a big prep for this provincial-based three-year-old by Denman who can improve enough at only his second start to break through. Was big odds when working home fairly in heavy ground at Port, but the form from that race is strong with the second placed runner bolting in a handy maiden at Scone next start, and he draws better on preferred firmer ground.
DANGERS: 2. **Divine Crescent; 13. *Astern's Girl
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: BURRANEER BUOY to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 5
*RACE 7 @ 5.05pm SKY RACING WORLD CLASS 2 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. BARNEY RABBLE (Allan Kehoe/Billy Cray; 60kg & barrier 2) -This underrated & tough provincial four-year-old can upset the hot early local favorite. Has kept improving on heavy tracks this prep, and peaks here getting back on drier ground. Should park right behind a genuine speed, and be strong late
DANGERS: 2. ***Talbragar; 4. **Emissive
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: BARNEY RABBLE Each Way; Quinella: 1 & 2; Box Trifecta: 1,2,4
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R1 4. CLIFFS OF MOHER* Expect: $3.60 - $3.75; My Early Rating: $2.35
R2 10. STAR IMPACT** Expect: $4.00 - $4.25; My Early Rating: $2.30
R5 2. ANETHOLE* Expect: $3.45 - $3.60; My Early Rating: $2.28
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R7 1. BARNEY RABBLE* Expect: $8.00 - $9.00; My Early Rating: $5.00
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R4: First Four: 6,8/1,3,6,7,8/1,3,6,7,8/1,3,6,7,8
