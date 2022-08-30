There has arguably been no more influential figure in Pirates' golden age than the man who has occupied the No.8 jersey for much of it.
And at Inverell on Saturday, Conrad Starr further enhanced his legacy, running out for his 200th game.
The sixth player to achieve the milestone, he is regarded as one of the best to have ever donned the Pirates colours.
He is their talisman, their 'Mr Reliable', their leader; that player whose simple presence on the field can lift their team-mates and who, when they need that moment of magic, is so often the one to produce it.
He has three times been crowned the competition's best player, and has figured in Pirates' awards pretty much every season since he returned from Sydney.
That was in 2009. A shoulder operation unfortunately meant he was a spectator as the club ended their 24-year premiership drought, but has been a part of the seven since and led them to their last four.
Notching his 150th back in 2018, incidentally also against the Highlanders, Starr said he didn't really have any idea, until it was mentioned, that Saturday was going to be his 200th.
Something he will probably reflect on more later, right now his focus is on the job at hand and that fifth straight premiership.
"It was obviously nice to get that victory on the weekend, and it happened to be the 200. But the bigger picture is getting further through the finals," he said.
He was one of their best, not that that was any surprise.
"He played the game exactly how you want your captain to play," co-coach Mick Squires said.
"When Inverell were dominant, he was a real voice and a leader, and when we were dominant he took full advantage, played some really good footy I thought."
Squires' predecessor, Mat Kelly, played with Starr before transitioning into coaching and said he was fantastic to play with and fantastic to coach.
One of those players who "everyone loves to play with", he said he "makes everyone better around him" and really "sets the tone" with his work ethic.
"It's no accident he is as good as he is. It's a lot of hard work," he said.
"He's one of the hardest trainers."
He appointed Starr captain when he took over as coach in 2016, but even without the 'c' beside his name he said he "would have still led".
"He's a natural leader," he said.
"Anyone who's ever played with him will tell you that."
Arguably still the premier No.8 in the competition, one of things that makes his so good is his ability to read the game.
"He seems to be playing at just another level to everyone else, playing so far ahead of the game," Kelly said.
"He's got such a good rugby brain".
First pulling on the black and gold as a junior, Starr said it his team-mates and the club that have kept him coming back.
"It's just a great place to be around.
"I've been fortunate to play with a great bunch of blokes over that period of time, and great management as well, really inclusive and really there for the players so it's always been made really easy to come down and play," he said.
"And great little family environment as well. A lot of the boys have families now, and they've kind of grown up on a Saturday, watching footy. So it's been real family affair, as well, as we've got a bit older."
Starr has two children, Nellie is nine and Chevy five.
It is constantly speculated whether this season is going to be his last - he joked that he can't remember a seasons end where he hasn't been asked - but he said he has never actually seriously considered retiring.
"A lot of old football players that I've talked to over the years, they always say you'll know when it's time. Like you're definitely ready when the time comes," he said.
"We'll just see when that happens."
