CNRU minor semi-finals: Barraba/Gwydir win a nail-biter against Gunnedah 17-14

By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:00am
Barraba/Gwydir celebrate after their nail-biting win over Gunnedah.

After just scraping into the finals Barraba/Gwydir is now just a win away from the Central North second grade grand final after upsetting Gunnedah 17-14 in the minor semi-final at Inverell.

