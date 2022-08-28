Nomads player-coach Clarrie Barker has applauded his charges' "resilience" after the side rebounded from a half-time deficit to beat the Kangaroos in an entertaining minor semi-final at No 1 Oval.
After a 25-point win that set up a preliminary final showdown against Inverell this Saturday, Barker reiterated his belief that the Nomads "can beat any side" and "go all the way" this season.
The Nomads finished the regular season in fourth place, after two losses in their final four games. In the other two games, their opponents - Gunnedah and Moree - forfeited.
"We're gonna go the long way," Barker said of winning the premiership, following Saturday's win. "But we're one step closer now."
The elimination final followed the Swans' defeat of the Saints in a cracking major semi-final at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
Under lights on a cold evening, New England and Tamworth heated up No. 1 and thrilled the crowd.
The final score was 14.19-103 to 11.12-78.
Tom Moscou booted six goals for the Nomads, who trailed by 12 points at half-time but led by 15 points heading into the final term..
The Nomads kicked three goals to one in the fourth quarter.
"That was awesome," Barker said of the win, adding: "I was really impressed with the boys today.
"We talked about what we wanted to do for this game, at the start of the game, and I think we executed that perfectly. You couldn't be more happier than that, really."
Roos captain Ben Mitchell said New England "deserved to win" the "seesawing" contest. "They probably played better for longer patches," he said.
While Mitchell said it was "disappointing to lose", it was "good for footy to play in front of a crowd at nighttime, at home".
"I had a great day," he added.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
