New England Nomads down Tamworth Kangaroos by 25 points in minor semi-final

By Mark Bode
Updated August 28 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 10:00pm
Nomads player-coach Clarrie Barker has applauded his charges' "resilience" after the side rebounded from a half-time deficit to beat the Kangaroos in an entertaining minor semi-final at No 1 Oval.

