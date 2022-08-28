OVA coach Tim Coates has called Moore Creek "a recruited team" after Mushies established an assailable lead over their nearest rivals one round out from the finals.
OVA secured a third straight minor premiership with a 6-0 drubbing of Hillvue on Saturday, while Moore Creek thumped Souths United 4-0 on the same day.
The Mountain Goats are having their best season since debuting in the top grade in 2020, and are set to contest their first finals series.
Coates said the Mountain Goats and third-placed North Companions were OVA's main threats.
He said he had heard that Moore Creek "picked up 23-24 players" in the off-season including "three boys from Gunnedah, two or three from Tamworth FC ... and a fair few from North Companions".
"That's what teams do when they wanna achieve something, so they build a team," he said.
"On their day they're a good side," he also said of Moore Creek.
"They're hard to get past, they're young and enthusiastic, and they're there to do a job - and that's to try and win a competition."
OVA's win at Riverside on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to a remarkable 44 games.
Moore Creek are only four points behind OVA on the table. but Coates said that was "a bit deceptive" because when the Mountain Goats had a bye in round 11 the other games were washed out.
That meant Mushies had to settle for one point from their scheduled match against Northies.
Coates was initially "very surprised" that Tamworth FC beat North Companions on Saturday.
"But I later found out that they [FC] forfeited reserve grade," he said.
As a result, he said, it was likely "a couple" of Tamworth FC reserve graders did not have to back up in first grade.
FC beat Northies 2-1, and will head into their final round encounter against OVA one point behind fourth-placed Souths.
Northies' loss means Moore Creek are assured of finishing the regular season in second place.
Northies have locked down third spot and meet Moore Creek in the final round this Saturday, while Souths play last-placed Kootingal.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
