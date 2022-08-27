The Weekend Wanderer: Sports results from around the region

RUGBY UNION
CENTRAL NORTH
Minor semi-finals
First grade: PIRATES 35 (Tries: J. Sharpe, A. Franklin, C. Starr (2), J. Kitchener-Waters Conversions: B. Rixon (5)) d INVERELL 14 (Tries: J. Bennett, P. Maea Conversions: L. Muir (2))
Second Grade: BARRABA/GWYDIR 17 (Tries: H. Preston (2), M. Pfingst Conversions: H. Preston) d GUNNEDAH 14 (Penalty Tries: 1 Tries: H. Hockings Conversions: J. Richardson-fowell)
Women's 10s: GUNNEDAH 62 (Tries: K. Odonnell (3), E. Barr (2), S. Lennon (2), P. Lawrence, L. Bottrell, K. Willcocks Conversions: K. O'Donnell (3), E. Barr (3)) d QUIRINDI 15 (Tries: G. Moore, A. Cudmore, S. Mcculloch)
NEW ENGLAND
Major semi-finals
First grade: ALBIES 27 (Tries: H. Lane, S. Greer, J. Kennedy Conversions: W. Gordon (3) Penalty Goals: W. Gordon (2)) d BAA BAAS 23 (Tries: J. Smith, L. Whitehill Conversions: E. Pitt (2) Penalty Goals: E. Pitt (3))
Second grade: ALBIES 21 (Tries: T. Jakins (2) Conversions: M. Peterson Penalty Goals: M. Peterson (3)) d GLEN INNES 10 (Tries: M. Miller Conversions: S. Evans Penalty Goals: S. Evans)
Third grade: ALBIES 7 (Tries: J. Slack-smith Conversions: R. Carroll) d Tenterfield 0
Women's 10's: ALBIES 22 (Tries: C. Hancock, C. Harpley (3) Conversions: G. Thomas) d Baa BAA BAAS 12 (Tries: H. O'halloran, S. Gordon-briggs Conversions: S. Gordon-Briggs)
AFL
AFL NORTH WEST
Men
Major semi-final
Swans 21.2-128 d Saints 15.6-96
Minor semi-final
Nomads 14.19-103 d Kangaroos 11.12-78.
Women
Major semi-final
Bulldogs 8.11-59 d Saints 3.5-23
Minor semi-final
Swans 4.5-29 d Kangaroos 3.2-20
