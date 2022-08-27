The Swans have beaten a 17-man Saints by 32 points, in a sometimes spiteful but always absorbing major semi-final at No 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon.
In doing so, the minor premiers booked a spot in the grand final at No 1 Oval on September 10. It will be their second grand final appearance in three years, as they looked to break a 13-year premiership drought.
They will play either Inverell or New England in the showpiece clash, after New England beat the Kangaroos by 25 points in the minor semi-final at No 1 Oval on Saturday night.
Inverell played most of the match with only 17 men after Nash Tome was red-carded for throwing a punch about midway through the first quarter.
The Saints were down to 16 men in the second quarter, when Jordan Kent was yellow-carded. Tamworth booted several unanswered goals in that term, after trailing by seven points at the first break (5.2-32 to 4.1-25).
The home side went into the main break leading by 34 points (13.2-80 to 7.4-46).
Inverell surged in the third quarter, kicking five goals to two, to trail by 15 points heading into the final quarter (15.2-92 to 12.5-77).
But on a sunny and temperate winter's day, the Swans kicked again in the final term - drilling six majors to three to secure the first spot in the finale. The final score underlined Tamworth's kicking accuracy and supremacy: 21.2-128 to 15.6-96.
Adam Cruickshank and Kaleb Crowhurst both booted three goals for the Swans, while Rhyley Thom slotted five for Inverell.
Cruickshank said it was a "great feeling" to win what was a "great spectacle".
"Thank God we pulled it out," the Tamworth captain said. "They come at us pretty hard, but it was really well done by our blokes."
Cruickshank said it "was tough, but that's what country footy is".
"Everyone was hard at the ball, and it just felt real good to pull that one out; it's a real big confidence builder going into the grand final," he said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
