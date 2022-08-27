Jess O'Brien's time was divided between leading her team, optimising her own performance and resetting her own nose.
For the third time this year, the Swans captain heard a snap - another broken schnoz. Ouch!
The nose was plugged, and she soldered on - steering the Swans to a nine-point win over the Kangaroos in the minor semi-final at a sun-bathed No 1 Oval on Saturday.
The final score was 4.5 (29) to 3.2 (20), with the Swans advancing to next weekend's preliminary final against Inverell, whom Gunnedah beat 8.11 (59) to 3.5 (23) in the later major semi at No 1 Oval.
A massive day of finals action at the picturesque ground also included the men's major semi-final between the Swans and the Saints, as well as the eliminator between the Roos and the Nomads. The Swans and the Nomads prevailed.
O'Brien and her Swans are chasing the club's debut women's premiership. The Manilla-based police senior constable is in her third season at the club, lured there by Swans president and fellow police officer Josh McKenzie.
She first broke her nose this year playing for NSW against Queensland in a State of Origin police clash, then broke it again playing AFL.
Her third break came from a head clash in the first quarter on Saturday morning while attempting a tackle. "I felt it click," she said, adding that she "tried to realign it" on the field.
"And then I told one of the runners to get something to put up it to stop the bleeding," she continued.
Post-match, she reflected on "a hard game". "The Roos really turned it on," she said.
On a temperate day, in which the mercury hit 22 degrees, the first major of the match was not scored until the 14th minute of the second quarter, after the contest started at 10.30am. Ruby Spark confidently converted from in front, and the Roos led 1.1 (7) to 0.3. (3).
The Swans regained the lead when Stacey Layton booted the side's first major, in the 13th minute of the third term.
A short time later, the Roos struck back when Erin Skewes drilled a free kick - before the Swans established a decisive buffer with back-to-back goals to start the final term; Olivia Fanning's goal was followed by Taylor Pettit's.
When the Roos' Hannah Bronger scored a sharp goal in the 14th minute, Tamworth's lead was reduced to three points.
But four minutes later, Madison Sharp slotted the match-sealer.
Swans coach Andrew Donohue said it was "a cracking game of footy".
"I think that one was the best game we've had against the Roos all year," he said, adding that he was "very proud" of his players.
"They stood up, they played the four quarters," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
