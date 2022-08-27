The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

2022 AFL North West finals: Jess O'Brien-led Swans beat Roos in women's minor semi

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:09am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess O'Brien is loving life - despite a broken nose - after the Swans' elimination final win. Picture by Mark Bode

Jess O'Brien's time was divided between leading her team, optimising her own performance and resetting her own nose.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.