The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Up to date information for motorists aimed to help during future natural disasters

By Newsroom
August 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBERS of New England council areas will now be given access to update local road data on the state's Live Traffic NSW platform.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.