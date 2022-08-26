MARGARET FULTON THE MUSICAL
This show is a musical biography of a true Aussie Legend based on her bestselling autobiography.
Margaret Fulton reigned supreme on our country's cooking scene, awarded an OAM in 1983 and later identified as a National Living Treasure.
The Margaret Fulton Cookbook encouraged Australian housewives to experiment with more interesting ingredients, straying from the old tradition of meat and three veg.
This delightful musical romp follows her journey from humble beginnings to super-stardom.
"Chicken soup for the soul" a fun night out and a love letter to Australian ingenuity.
Previous reviews state the show is "every bit as tasty and kitsch as Fulton and her delectable, sweet treats."
"A joyous celebration of the life of a great Australian, and the country that grew up with her, Margaret Fulton The Musical is eighty minutes of delectable enjoyment, as lightly whipped and deliciously sweet as any of the pavlovas on display".
Appearing at the Capitol Theatre next Wednesday 31 August at 7.30pm this is a show for all the housewives, househusbands and anyone who enjoys cooking!
ARJ BARKER
Arj Barker is seen by many as Australia's own adopted son of comedy.
Originally from America, Australian audiences have grown to know and love his unique observations, heavy sarcasm and loud anger.
He is bringing his show "Arj Barker - Comes Clean" to the Capitol Theatre on Friday 9 September at 8pm.
"Do I swear to tell the whole truth? No, but I'll swear while telling the partial truth. And trust me, it's a lot more fun that way. If you truly want to laugh, then take my word for it. This is honestly the best hour of BS around; I kid you not..." Arj Barker
Bringing hilarity and lots of it, this is a must see for anyone who loves a laugh!
