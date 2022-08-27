The team line ups for the Central North minor semi-finals

After false starts the last two years it's finally finals time again in the Central North competition.
Inverell will host the first week of finals action at Inverell Rugby Park, as the Highlanders celebrate a return to the finals.
The first grade fixture will see the hosts tackling defending premiers Pirates.
In second grade Gunnedah will tackle Barraba/Gwydir while in the women's it will be the Red Devils and Quirindi.
They get the action underway at 11.45am.
Here are the finals teams
First grade - kick-off 3pm
INVERELL: 1 Luther Robinson (c), 2 Lawson Muir, 3 Stephen Robson, 4 Jeremy Grills, 5 Tom Campbell, 6 Max Davidson, 7 Harry Goddard, 8 Thomas Barnwell, 9 Pulu Maea, 10 Scott Houston, 11 Jack Bennett, 12 Tom Bucknell, 13 Harry King, 14 Jay Worley, 15 Hunter Barnett, 16 Benjamin Wineti, 17 Brendan Power, 18 William Mann, 19 Toby Simpson, 20 Justin Oakenful, 21 Hamish Fraser, 22 Cameron Patch, 23 Mitch Adams
PIRATES: 1 Michael Purtle, 2 Timothy Collins, 3 Andrew Collins, 4 Andrew Wynne, 5 Mitchell Mack, 6 Nicholas McCrohon, 7 Toby Maslen, 8 Conrad Starr (c), 9 Jackson Sharpe, 10 Jayden Kitchener-Waters, 11 Alexander Franklin, 12 Brendan Rixon, 13 Damian Reti, 14 Luke Johnstone, 15 Sam Collett, 16 Jioji Cakacaka, 17 Tyson Waters, 18 Shaquille Ervine, 19 Ratu Vuibau, 20 Jye Taggart, 21 Ryan Witherdin
Second grade - kick-off 1pm
GUNNEDAH: 1 Luke Whitehurst, 2 Matt Hannay, 3 Ben Torrance (c), 4 Simon Elsley, 5 Tom McGowan, 6 Bill Whitney, 7, Jack Morrisey, 8, Lincoln Stewart, 9 Hamish Hockings, 10 John Mckay, 11 Ashton Harris, 12 Joe Bridge, 13 Jaia Fowell, 14 Lochie Lancaster, 15 Josh Carter, 16 Rolly Stinson, 17 Des Trent, 18 Richard Budd, 19 George Toalepai, 20 Jack Inder, 21 Rob Weinthal, 22 James McGowan, 23 Josh Ambrose, 24 Rard Thomas, 25 Lachie Adamson, 26 Dan Pass, 27 Tom Witts
BARRABA/GWYDIR: 1 William Robinson (c), 2 Joshua Layton, 3 Thabiso Msiza, 4 Rory Staine, 5 Harry Brain, 6 Jack Ward, 7 Jack Robinson, 8 Nicholas Sweeney, 9 Hugh Spencer, 10 Alexander Abra, 11 Mackenzie Austin, 12 Josh Sloane, 13 Matthew Pfingst, 14 Harry Preston, 15 Jesse Rogers, 16 Mark Oneile, 17 Ben Freema, 21 Jake Rafter, 22 Connor Rogers, 23 Eric O'Sullivan, 24 Jack Mccarthy
Women's 10s - kick-off 11.45am
QUIRINDI: 10 Catriona Cox, 6 Lacie Quigley,1 Sophie McCulloch, 9 Bridget Holland, 3 Emily Staughton, 7 Matilda Pickard (c), 2 Sophie Hamilton-Smith, 8 Ally Taylor, 13 Sarah Edwards, 12 Camilla Andrews, 5 Alice Cudmore, 4 Sophie Tongue, 14 Melissa McCarthy, 17 Georgia Moore
GUNNEDAH: 19 Lana Bottrell (c), 16 Karen Willcocks, 20 Monique Taylor, 13 Emma McGuire, 15 Lucy Sadler, 6 Peta Lawrence, 7 Kathleen O'Donnell, 8 Emmy Barr, 2 Samantha Webster, 10 Bethany Pass, 20 Abby Nortrup, 3 Kyra Mill, 5 Chennelle Winsor, 1 Stephanie Lennon
