Basketball: Thunderbolts sharpshooter Emily Tudman discusses her comeback and the upcoming final

By Zac Lowe
August 26 2022 - 6:06am
Emily Tudman has led the Thunderbolts' scoring this season, and is expected to play a key role in this Saturday's final. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Emily Tudman has seemingly spent more time on court than off it this year.

