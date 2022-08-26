The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Carl Shane Hames sentenced to jail in Tamworth District Court for armed robbery, machete wounding of elderly man

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 26 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced to more than five years' jail on two charges in Tamworth District Court. File picture

A TAMWORTH man has been jailed for more than five years after a "revenge" attack on an innocent elderly man who was hospitalised and robbed of $1000 cash.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.