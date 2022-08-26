A TAMWORTH man has been jailed for more than five years after a "revenge" attack on an innocent elderly man who was hospitalised and robbed of $1000 cash.
Carl Shane Hames, 44, was sentenced in Tamworth District Court on Friday after admitting to the bloody armed robbery of a 72-year-old man.
Advertisement
Hames gave evidence he had wanted to "scare" the victim when he saw him inside a unit, wrongly believing it was the same man that had been involved in an incident with his family member about a month earlier.
"I was angry and I was upset about what happened," he told the court.
"I just wanted to belittle him, scare him, take his money, whatever he had on him."
Hames said he was at the West Tamworth unit on June 25 because it was known as a place to do drugs.
The elderly victim had come over to help the resident of the unit - a co-offender in the case - replace broken deadlocks.
A statement of agreed facts said Hames emerged from a room wielding a "large knife or sword".
"I pulled the machete at him," he said during evidence.
"That's when he's grabbed it and as I pulled it away he's cut his hand.
"I feel terrible, I feel bad about what's happened."
The agreed facts show that in the immediate aftermath, Hames said: "why did the silly old c*** do that for, I didn't want to hurt him".
READ ALSO:
The co-offender, who has already been sentenced in the local court, took the victim's card and PIN and withdrew $1000 cash at a nearby pub, and made purchases at a bottle shop and service station.
Hames told the court he was on drugs at the time and couldn't really say why he had demanded money from the victim.
Defence barrister Roisin McCarthy submitted that Hames genuinely believed at the time that the victim was the same man he thought had been involved in the incident with his family member.
"This is not a random attack of violence," she said.
The court heard Hames had asked for the victim to be taken to hospital, where he lost about 2L of blood and underwent surgery, before being transferred to a city hospital for further operations.
Advertisement
Ms McCarthy handed up a report detailing the traumatic events of Hames' life and the mental health struggles and drug addictions he has faced.
Judge Andrew Coleman found special circumstances in the case.
He said the serious wound was not caused by Hames striking the older man, but was in the context of him threatening the victim and waving around a large knife.
He said it was a serious example of the offence as an attack on an innocent person.
I was angry and I was upset about what happened ... I just wanted to belittle him, scare him, take his money, whatever he had on him.- Carl Shane Hames in Tamworth District Court
He said he believed Hames' explanation that he mistook the man for someone else and that he didn't mean to hurt him, but that it did not justify his behaviour.
Advertisement
He said during sentencing that he could not find the attack was pre-planned but he was "suspicious" about how Hames and the victim came to be at the unit at the same time.
Hames was handed a sentence of five years and three months' jail, with three years and two months non-parole.
The prison term takes into account the charge of robbery armed with an offensive weapon, causing grievous bodily harm; as well as stalking or intimidating.
Hames was entitled to a discount for his early guilty pleas.
He will be eligible for parole in May 2025, with time served.
Hames told the court that when he comes out of prison he wants to go back to working as a tiler and be more of a family man.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.