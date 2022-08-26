A MAN accused of robbing a pizza store and coffee shop at gunpoint will remain behind bars after he abandoned plans for a release application to go to rehab.
A bail review for Corey James Hall had been set down for Friday but his Legal Aid defence solicitor revealed in Tamworth Local Court it had been scrapped.
"There is no longer a bail application," Jess Bracken said.
It came after the review was delayed earlier this week when lawyers told the court they were "very certain" the 27-year-old would hear back from the Maayu Mali rehabilitation centre in Moree.
Ms Bracken said Hall would not need to come up on the screen from custody on Friday.
"Right, well that is short," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"No release application today ... he's now not required."
Hall has not yet had to enter pleas to two charges of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.
The state prosecuting authority, the DPP, has taken over the matter and it was adjourned to next month.
Ms Soars formally refused his release from custody.
Police are compiling evidence against Hall in connection to two armed robberies at Tamworth businesses.
Hall has been behind bars since his arrest at a Denne Street home - when a firearm and clothing were also seized - on August 3.
The raid came in the hours after emergency services were called to Coffee Run in West Tamworth.
Hall is accused of smashing his way into the Bridge Street store about 5:30am before threatening an employee at gunpoint for cash.
The 40-year-old man working the early morning shift at the coffee shop was hospitalised with shock.
The second count relates to a further allegation that Hall was the gunman that held up Domino's Pizza on Phillip Street on June 14.
Additional charges were levelled at him including stealing and driving a car; and not keeping a prohibited firearm safely.
He has separate matters before the courts which were adjourned for hearing and sentence.
