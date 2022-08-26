The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

No rehabilitation bail application for Corey James Hall, accused of gunpoint robberies at Coffee Run, Domino's in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 26 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN accused of robbing a pizza store and coffee shop at gunpoint will remain behind bars after he abandoned plans for a release application to go to rehab.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.