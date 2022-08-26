A MAN has been taken to hospital after his ute slammed into a tree after running off the highway.
The driver suffered an arm injury in the crash at the intersection of the Oxley and Kamilaroi highways on Thursday afternoon.
It's understood the ute lost control and ran off the roadway and slammed into a tree about 4pm.
The force of the crash crumpled the ute's cabin, and injured the man inside.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics were deployed to the roundabout crash to treat one patient.
The man, aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
He was then transported by road ambulance to Gunnedah hospital and was listed in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
