A YOUNG girl has been taken to hospital after falling from her horse near Tamworth.
The child was on the horse at the property at Garthowan in Attunga when she fell and hit the ground late on Thursday afternoon.
Ambulance NSW deployed several ambulances to the scene after the triple zero call about 5.30pm.
Paramedics arrived to find the injured patient who had suffered an arm injury.
She was also assessed for head injuries after concerns that she hit her head in the fall.
She was taken to Tamworth hospital by road ambulance for emergency treatment.
The ambulance service said she was listed in a stable condition.
Paramedics were told the child fell when the horse was stationary, a spokesperson said.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
