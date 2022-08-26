Bogged fire trucks near Tamworth, and water bombers called in to contain out-of-control grassfires - it's all in a week's work for local fire crews.
The North Western Rural Fire Service (RFS) is battling a tale of two fronts as mother nature plays havoc with bushfire preparations.
Advertisement
"We're putting fires out, getting trucks bogged in wet conditions, we're requiring aircraft to suppress fires, and obviously we've had recent flooding," North Western Area Commander for the RFS Heath Simson told the Leader.
RFS trucks have been bogged during some hazard burns near Tamworth as soaked paddocks prove a nightmare for crews.
In Warialda, it was a different story earlier this week when the RFS had to deploy a water bomber to attack a fast moving grassfire that was burning out of control.
"Although we've had rain, we've had a number of grassfires recently, we are seeing some escaped permit burns, we're getting some grassfires in and around the area," Mr Stimson said.
But it's what's ahead that has fire crews on high alert.
Mr Stimson has spent this week at the AFAC conference - the main emergency management conference for the country's fire and emergency services.
The North West is forecast to have wetter than average expectations heading into spring.
Across the district there will be an average chance of normal fire weather and conditions.
"Our significant grass growth is the main concern that obviously these conditions will promote," Mr Stimson said.
READ ALSO:
"So if we see that dry run, the dry and especially windy conditions return, in a matter of weeks things will dry out.
"At some point we will face a significant fire risk in our part of the world."
Now it's a race to get ahead before the heat returns.
Already crews have completed eight hazard reduction burns including in Tamworth and near Nundle, spanning 115 hectares across the North West.
Advertisement
"We'd like to be far more advanced but given the rain and conditions, it's been challenging," Mr Stimson said.
"We have another 12 burns planned - for about 160 hectares - in the North Western area."
Mr Stimson said crews were also carrying out other fire mitigation strategies to protect homes including "creating fire trails, strengthening buffer zones, slashing growth or cleaning up areas".
He said creating buffer zones around homes was a priority and "over the last few months we've protected another 1000 assets".
"We're continuing preparing our brigades, our fleet, our volunteers and our districts' capability in order to respond when we are needed," Mr Stimson said.
The North West spans from Scone to Tamworth, out to Warialda, up to the Queensland border and across to Walgett, Coonamble and Nyngan.
Advertisement
The area boasts 7700 volunteers and workers across 310 brigades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.