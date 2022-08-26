The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

51st TCMF will celebrate traditional roots and put a spotlight on Australian country artists

By Newsroom
August 26 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARIA nominated and Golden Guitar winners The Wolfe Brothers have confirmed they will be part of the 2023 lineup. Picture by Peter Hardin, file

Our biggest names in country music are champing at the bit to get back on stage in Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.