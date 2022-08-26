Our biggest names in country music are champing at the bit to get back on stage in Tamworth.
The 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival is returning to its traditional January timeslot next year, and the lineup already looks fantastic.
Winner of 40 Golden Guitars, Troy Cassar-Daley will be back alongside multi award-winning artist Lee Kernaghan, ARIA Hall of Fame Inductee Kasey Chambers, country music legend John Williamson, ARIA nominated and Golden Guitar winners The Wolfe Brothers, to name just a few.
Festival Manager Barry Harley said the upcoming 51st Festival will celebrate a return to tradition and shine a spotlight on the very best of Australian country.
"2023 will see the Toyota Country Music Festival return to its traditional 10 days in January, which we know many people are excited for," said Mr Harley.
"For more than five decades the Toyota Country Music Festival has been the nation's largest celebration of Australian country music, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the nation's biggest stars back to Tamworth in 2023."
And it's not just about the paid ticketed venues. Toyota Park, will host a series of live and free concerts across the ten days, including the multi-artist Opening Concert, Toyota Star Maker Grand Final, the Back to the Bush spectacular, and the Toyota Best of the Buskers.
The Golden Guitar Awards are locked in for Saturday, January 21 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
The festival attracts more than 55,000 visitors to Tamworth each year.
For more information on the lineup so far go to the Festival website www.tcmf.com.au
Ticketed shows at Pub Group venues, Wests Leagues Club and Diggers are now on sale, while tickets to remaining shows and the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards will go on sale on 1 September, 2022.
