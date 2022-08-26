There was colour, flair, crazy hair and costumes galore across schools on Friday as Book Week came to a close.
From dress-up days to kids' parades, children have taken on their favourite characters, no matter how big or small, or what story is told.
'Dreaming with eyes open' was the theme for yet another Book Week.
St Nicholas students got into the spirit and enjoyed a busy week of book buying at the Book Fair.
There was competitions for guessing what or who teacher and librarian Julie McGuirk would be dressed as, as well as matching the teacher to their favourite book.
The celebrations culminated in a book character parade on Friday morning.
"The last two years have seen costumes a little on the back burner, but this year it was all out, dressing up to celebrate the interesting characters, authors and books that we all love," Mrs McGuirk said.
The staff also enjoyed the opportunity to dress up, wowing the students as they paraded around.
Mrs McGuirk thanked the school community for coming together to celebrate what she dubs as "the most important week of the year".
But it wasn't only St Nicholas school that got in on the action. Tamworth Public School also took to the grounds on Friday to show off their favourite characters.
