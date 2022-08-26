The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Book Week: St Nicholas school and Tamworth Public celebrate their favourite characters

By Newsroom
Updated August 26 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Nicholas school celebrates Book Week

There was colour, flair, crazy hair and costumes galore across schools on Friday as Book Week came to a close.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.