In 1922 world population was 2 billion. By 2020 it had quadrupled to 7.97b.
The largest populated countries China, India, United States and Indonesia comprise 3.4 billion, 43 per cent of world population. Australia's population 26 million represents .33 per cent of world population. China and India continue to build coal fired power stations. Australia supplies the coal fuel. We are controlled by left wing 'woke' politicians and minority parties increasing energy costs. The largest countries create low cost energy. How can .33 per cent impact significant change? Man cannot change the climate. It has been changing for millennia. God controls the climate and the world is rejecting God.
In 1920 the world flu epidemic is estimated to have affected 500 million (25 per cent of population) and killed up to 50 million (2.5 per cent). Comparing COVID, 597 million have been impacted (7.46 per cent of world population) and confirmed deaths 6.46 million (.08 per cent), some suffering prior terminal or critical health conditions. To reach percentages of 1920, two billion people would need to have been impacted with 200 million deaths.
Some might say Government responses prevented such impact. Albert Einstein said 'Blind obedience to authority is the greatest enemy of truth', yet eight billion people with blind obedience to authority, were controlled by governments.
One very important element in our democracy is the right to vote. What was voted for at the last election will come back to haunt Australia. The national media continues to push the lies of socialism influencing thinking and outcomes. Wake up Australia before it's too late.
Grahame Tighe, Hillvue
The Australian Federal Government has just released 46,758 square kilometres of new ocean acreages for oil and gas exploration. It seems that continual and strong warnings , concerning climate change, provided by the United Nations, NASA, and a great many scientists around the World, have been either ignored or misunderstood. This is extremely disappointing.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Greg Daley (letters 27/08/22) seems confused about why the electorate chose a new government.
It all came down to the previous PM. As our local MP texted "I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie".
A majority of Australians came to the same conclusion and voted accordingly. The prediction of Greg's that the ALP will be voted out in 18 months time is also wrong as we have three year terms in Australia and the government will be highly unlikely to call an election after 21 months.
Andrew Brown, Tamworth
This last week's announcement by TRC Deputy Mayor that it is time to drop out on the Dungowan Dam plan is definitely a bad situation. The Hon Kevin Anderson and the Hon Barnaby Joyce need all our support to get this matter sorted. While millions of litres of water pass by Tamworth in good seasons we are reminded of the adage that: you can rear a child without love but not without water.
Tamworth is losing industry and jobs while environmental flows go out to sea. People may think that we do not need an abattoir, a chicken growing industry or a manufacturing industry but just remember that meat and eggs are not made in the supermarket, milk is made by muma cow who needs to be nutritionally fed and watered to produce your special coffee, and when you want a new fence and when you need car parts or home renovations you will need trades people, engineers and designers.
You may say if farmers want water they should build their own dam, good idea, but when you need a hospital or school are you asked to build your own? We need farmers. They supply our food, our export dollars, protect our environment and care for our precious land. If farmers don't have water, there is limited production. You may be living with milk restrictions, no lettuce and no mulch for your garden. Farming families have produced our soldiers in many wars. They have protected us and fed us. Surely we can give them the respect of a dam.
TEC and Rotary have planted trees everywhere. Are we going to watch them die in the next drought?
Thomas Hellmann, Tamworth
