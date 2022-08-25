Wake up Australia before it's too late

You may say if farmers want water they should build their own dam, good idea, but when you need a hospital or school are you asked to build your own? We need farmers. They supply our food, our export dollars, protect our environment and care for our precious land. If farmers don't have water, there is limited production. You may be living with milk restrictions, no lettuce and no mulch for your garden. Farming families have produced our soldiers in many wars. They have protected us and fed us. Surely we can give them the respect of a dam.