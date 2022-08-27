Eliza Bennett didn't need much coaxing to join the Magpies for their foray into the New England women's competition.
For the now 24-year old, it was the chance to realise a long-harboured ambition, having been around the game virtually all of her life and "always wanted to play".
She grew up pretty much just on the other side of the sideline, being a ball girl for the Narromine Gorillas.
A real family passion, her dad Paul was a strapper, and her brothers Joe and Owen played.
When the family then relocated to Tamworth after Paul was appointed as the Tamworth Regional Council general manager, they became associated with the Magpies.
In high school at the time, Bennett did get to lace up the boots in her final year at school when McCarthy "finally made a girls team".
"But then I didn't think I was going to find anything because I knew I was a Magpie, and I couldn't go to another club," she said.
Then one of the girls at her work - she works at Poppins Bush School - told her the Magpies were looking to start up a women's team.
"I was like - I'm there," Bennett said.
Her first training, she recalled, they had three players there.
By the season they had picked up another few, but they would regularly struggle for numbers.
They'd "still give it a crack". But it was tough.
But the players and the club persisted.
The reward for that will come on Sunday when they run onto the finals field for the first time against Glen Innes in the minor semi-final.
"It's so exciting to finally reach finals," Bennett said.
"It's been something that we've obviously been working on for years and years.
"Finally being able to make it and be a part of the finals is just going to be incredible."
They have known for a few weeks they will be playing finals.
"We've been really getting stuck in at trainings lately, just working out the quirks that we need to fix and just really chiming in to our game," she said.
She reflected that the way the team has grown over the years "has just been incredible" and they are "so lucky to have such an amazing group of girls behind us now".
And they are more than just team-mates. They are also friends. Bennett believes that "connection on and off the field" has really helped to build them into the strong unit they have become.
The winner of Sunday will play the loser of Saturday's major semi-final between Barbarians and Albies.
The Magpies will also feature in the second grade minor semi-final, taking on Robb.
