THE list of late night venue options in Tamworth has grown as an underground bar looks to keep the party going.
The Press Basement Bar is hoping to have more of an impact on the city's nightlife after a decision to extend their opening hours.
After previously trading until 12am from Wednesday to Saturday, the underground bar will now be open until 2am on Friday and Saturday night.
Director Luke Fielding said it was a change the bar had been looking to make since the start of the year to provide locals with another option.
"I think all of the venues [in Tamworth] offer something very unique and different, perhaps our normal demographic may not want to go to the pubs after midnight," he said.
"I think it's very good to offer a different vibe and a different option if you're wanting to stay out late."
Describing today's world as a "24-hour society", Mr Fielding said the extended opening hours would mean those who finish work late would still have a place to go for a drink, a bite, and live entertainment.
The bar will stay open until 2am on Friday and Saturday night but lockout rules will be enforced from 12am.
Consultations with council and local police were carried out before the changes were made.
"Everyone was super positive, they could see the need for a place like The Press to have that option," he said.
Opening longer hours also means more hands on deck would be needed to help out.
Staff in hospitality are still "incredibly hard" to come by, Mr Fielding said, but he had already employed two extra bar hands and is hoping to hire more as the weather gets warmer.
The potential boost from later opening hours will also be coupled with a busier Brisbane Street as council relocates more than 60 staff to the old Leader building for three years, due to asbestos in Ray Walsh House.
"There hasn't been much foot traffic up this end of town, especially in the years since the Imperial Hotel has closed down," Mr Fielding said
"I think having council here is a much needed boost to this end of Brisbane Street."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
