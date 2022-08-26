Chris Lewis had to move to Melbourne, 1300km from his hometown of Ashford, to find an NRL career.
In an added bonus, it was also where the Storm utility found the woman he hopes to bring back to the North West when his unlikely NRL adventure ends.
Advertisement
Ahead of the Storm's highly anticipated home clash against the Roosters on Friday night, Lewis spoke about how his relationship with Jill McCann - a Scottish-born junior doctor - "adds perspective" to his life. He was named on the bench for Friday's match.
Lewis, 30, is uncontracted after this season but hopes to continue his 38-game NRL career next year - at the Storm or elsewhere.
Read more:
However, the man who became the Storm's oldest-ever debutant, at age 27 in 2020, is already eyeing his future after rugby league.
A return to teaching is a distinct possibility. While he wants to help his parents, Mick and Pauleen, operate their 1200-head Wagyu cattle farm near Ashford.
McCann, Lewis said, "loves" the farm - which is called Tumbledown Wagyu.
"I had to promise to get her a pet kangaroo - that's all," the former Ashford Rooster said of moving back to this region.
The Glasgow-raised MD started dating Lewis last year, and works at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne. She has applied for permanent residency in Australia.
"So she's looking to stay [in Australia]," he said. "So if there's anyone looking for a doctor in the North West, it would be good in a couple of years."
Lewis met McCann's Scottish-based mother when she travelled to Australia (her father passed away). Having McCann in his life made him realise that his job "was probably not that hard".
"Going to training and stressing about selection is probably not that big of a deal when it comes to the life and death scenarios she has to deal with," he said.
Lewis was working as a history teacher at Caloundra High when Melbourne offered him a development deal for the 2020 season.
Just have to see where the contract offers come [from], and see how it goes.- Chris Lewis
His two knee reconstructions, a shoulder reconstruction and an ankle reconstruction were paid for by his parents, as he kept chasing his NRL dream long after most players would have given up - or clubs would have given up on them.
Lewis has played 13 games in 2022, after notching 20 in 2021. He would have preferred more game time this season, saying it has been "a bit of a tough year".
Advertisement
"But yeah, [I'm] going all right," he said, adding that it is "good to be in the team at this time of the year".
"And then if something pops up, then I can hopefully play a big role come the end of the year."
Lewis said he was "confident" of staying in the NRL beyond this year. "Hopefully at the Storm. Just have to see where the contract offers come [from], and see how it goes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.