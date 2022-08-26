A PET supply store that had previously serviced Tamworth's furry friends is on the move to Gunnedah.
Tamworth's Pets Domain will close on September 3, before re-reopening in Gunnedah in October.
Pets Domain chief operating officer Matthew Fechner said the move would help reach pet owners in more remote locations.
"The relocation to Gunnedah is a strategy move by our company to service a needs of pet parents outside of the larger centre of Tamworth," he said.
The Gunnedah store will be located on Conadilly Street and will have an expansive range of pet products, including food and treats, health treatments, fashionable clothing, litter, accessories and livestock feeds.
A DIY dog wash will also be located at the store.
The store's partnership with Brighter Future Cat Rescue will continue at the new location for pet adoption days.
A closing down sale is being held at the Bridge Street store and click-and-collect orders are no longer being accepted.
Mr Fechner said Tamworth customers who are Plus Club loyalty members would still be able to use their points at the new Gunnedah store.
The store will open on October 8, at 249-251 Conadilly Street, Gunnedah.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
