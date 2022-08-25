While it almost certainly comes with its own last-minute costume stresses and wild discussions about what to wear - or worse, how to make it - there is no denying the results brighten up the day.
Advertisement
St Joseph's Primary School students and teachers made the most of the out-of-uniform day on Thursday to show off their marvellous creations at a parade.
Teachers and students brought characters off the pages and into real life.
Where's Wally, Harry Potter, fairies and even a giant banana were among the characters that turned up to the Tamworth school.
READ ALSO:
Creating costumes throughout the week has been hot glue gun heaven - or hell - for parents and carers of children at primary schools and early education centres across the region.
But, it's a rite of passage in the name of celebrating books and the wild and wonderful characters that are found between the pages.
The final chapter of Book Week 2022 will be on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.