SOME of the country's toughest critics have crowned a Tamworth author the best of the best.
As voted by children, Sami Bayly took out the Eve Pownall Award for her book 'The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature'.
With kids being the target audience for the encyclopaedia Ms Bayly said she felt a "sigh of relief" when she was announced as the winner.
"It's extra pressure," she said.
"But you know you're doing well if you're target audience is obviously liking it."
It was the first time kids had been enlisted to judge the awards hosted by the Children's Book Council of Australia.
Labelled 'shadower' judges, children were given the same criteria as the adult judges for the award categories, but ended up selecting different winners.
Ms Bayly said she found it hard not to believe it might have been the many "poo" and "zombie snail" stories in her book that appealed to the youth.
"I think the kids love the weird and gross stories as much as I do," she said.
"Especially when it comes to non-fiction books."
Ms Bayly welcomed the new generation of judges and said it was a great way to get kids more involved with reading.
"It's a really great way to get their brains thinking in other ways and analysing texts," she said.
It's been a huge year for the author who was also shortlisted for an Australian Book Industry Awards in June.
Coming off her recent win Ms Bayly is preparing for her new book, which is part of a series exploring why animals look how they do, to be released in late September.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
