THERE were 67 rescue missions conducted by Tamworth's Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service while a group of dedicated fundraisers went off-road through Central Australia.
And the money they raised would ensure at least two-thirds of these missions would go ahead.
After not being held since 2019, the chopper's annual 'Drover's Run' returned from a 16 day 4WD expedition with $225,000 to donate straight to the service.
Westpac chopper event coordinator New England North West Jeff Galbraith said 62 people, spread out from the Sunshine to the south coast, took on the challenge.
"They really committed to the whole fundraising idea, they understood what the fundraising was going towards and how much of that fundraising was going back to the service," he said.
"It's not lost in administration and unnecessary costs."
More than $30,000 was also raised through auctions and donations on the road, an amount Mr Galbraith said had never been achieved.
Whether it be for fuel or maintenance costs the money raised will help keep the chopper in the air.
Highlights of the trip included lining 33 vehicles up in front of Uluru and enjoying the spectacle of Kings Canyon.
But one of the most memorable parts of the trip was a night around the campfire.
Mr Galbraith said they were lucky enough to have one of the critical care doctors from the Tamworth chopper base on the trip, who shared stories of his experiences.
"He just gave them a perspective about what the job entails and how it fits into the whole operational medical team," he said.
"You could have heard a pin drop the whole time, it was really, really special."
Despite only arriving back in Tamworth this week, plans are already in place for next year's trip.
The run will be held over nine days with a new course across western NSW, the Murray River and the Victorian desert.
Registrations will open in November.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
