Ellalong-based trainer and reinsman Michael Formosa was in top form last week after kicking off his winning streak at the Tamworth meeting - where he guided home two winners.
The win of Willroby, from his own stables, saw Formosa listed as both trainer and driver. The horse took out the Mates 4 Harness Pace by 2.7 metres, after commencing as the $3 favourite.
Formosa then wrapped up the meeting in driving a winner for Narrabri trainer Jarred Hetherington, with Sammi Dance securing a 5 metre win in taking out the Barry Schipp Appreciation Pace in a mile rate of 1.58.7 and at the odds of $6.
"Once we got out, we won pretty easy in the end," said Formosa. "I haven't had a winner here at Tamworth for a while so it was good to get a couple today."
A return to his home track of Newcastle on Friday night saw Formosa pick up another three winning drives.
The first win for the night came in the opening event behind the Peter Neilson-trained Nasholi, at good odds of $16 for the win.
That was followed by the win of Beersinmypocket, from the Ray Harkness stables, in a mile rate of 1.55.7 for 1609 metres. It paid $3.40 for the favourite.
Rounding out the night was the victory of Bright Energy, from the Darren Elder stables, in a mile rate of 1.55.5 for 1609 metres.
Not stopping there, Formosa headed to Menangle on Saturday night and drove Heavenly Holly to a win in a very tight finish in the $20,000 Boden Projects Hospitality Construction Specialists Ladyship Pace.
Heavenly Holly, who he also trains, was the $2.30 favourite and held on for a neck victory over the KerryAnn Morris-trained Whats Your Secret. Shanlou, from the Tony Bertwistle stables, was a neck away in third place.
The mile rate produced by Heavenly Holly was 1.51.9 for 1609 metres.
The Ison stables kept up their winning form going last week at Tamworth, with trainer Andy Ison gaining three wins and his reinsman son Tom securing four wins.
Tom Ison guided winners for his father behind Beryl, Racing Paula, and Rocknin Chelsea.
It was Uptotrix, from the Murray Sullivan stables, that Ison secured his fourth win of the day behind - with the four-year-old gelding securing his third career triumph at race start 18.
"The horse has been racing up in grade," said Tom Ison after the win. "Murray is doing the right thing by the horse."
Uptotrix, from the two barrier, went straight to the lead to dictate terms to the field before coming away for a 6.9 metre win in the Tamworth Treated Timbers Pace.
Neville Shannon (Anthony Varga) and Laker (Caitlin McElhinney) finished second and third respectively.
