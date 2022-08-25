The Northern Daily Leader

Keeping Pace: Michael Formosa has a run to savour

By Julie Maughan
August 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Formosa steers Sammi Dance to victory at Tamworth. Picture by PeterMac Photography

Ellalong-based trainer and reinsman Michael Formosa was in top form last week after kicking off his winning streak at the Tamworth meeting - where he guided home two winners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.