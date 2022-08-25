The Northern Daily Leader
Kirsty Lee Akers teams up with Amber Lawrence and Ashleigh Dallas to take down country's "tomato-gate"

By Josh Leeson
August 25 2022 - 4:30am
HEAR ME ROAR: Amber Lawrence, Kirsty Lee Akers and Ashleigh Dallas have released a video for the song Let The Girls Sing.

COMMENTS made by US radio consultant Keith Hill in 2015 about female country artists being "tomato" garnish in a salad fuelled Kirsty Lee Akers' collaboration with Amber Lawrence and Ashleigh Dallas.

