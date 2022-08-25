Tamworth's Fitzroy Plaza was a sea of yellow on Thursday for Daffodil Day.
The fundraiser was back in person after a two year hiatus due to COVID.
All funds raised through the sale of flowers and other merchandise are used to support vital cancer research, which over the years has led to amazing advances in cancer prevention, screening, early detection and treatment, helping to increase survival rates from 51 per cent in the late 1980s to around 70 per cent now.
The Cancer Council's Shaen Fraser said there was so much support from the community that they sold out of flowers by 11am.
And it wasn't just about the sale of merchandise this year.
"Today the focus was not on just selling, but having talks to people offering support and information," she said.
The volunteers also delivered flowers as a symbol of hope to patients and staff at the Cancer Centre.
If you missed out on getting to the stall, you can still donate online.
Barraba locals will get the chance to support the cause on Friday morning, when there will be a stall set up in Queen Street.
