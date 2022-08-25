Tamworth-born doctor Russell Hooper is just one semester off becoming fully credentialed as a general practitioner.
He did the largest part of that right home in the north west.
"I practically haven't left town other than going to Warialda for six months. And Quirindi for a few months here and there," he said.
After doing his internship at the Tamworth hospital, Dr Hooper became a registrar at Peel Health Care, his final training before becoming a general practitioner.
He could have worked in the city, but chose not to.
His rejection of the big smoke isn't a new thing: he worked as a lifeguard at Scully Park for six months, taking half a year off his medical degree because he found Sydney so "isolating".
Eventually he completed his degree, mostly in the region.
The region's primary health network hopes he won't be the only member of Tamworth's latest crop of doctors to stick around in the region.
As workforce challenges and staffing shortages continue to plague all levels of the rural healthcare sector, the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) is thinking hard about retention.
Executive manager for primary care improvement John Baillie, said one of the best ways to keep trainee GPs was to just make them feel welcome.
"The idea is, if you feel welcome in a community or in a group, then you're more likely to engage with and stay in that community," he said.
"If we can play a part in making that happen, by having key stakeholders in the room so they can talk to each other and exchange phone numbers or email addresses, it personalises that experience."
The PHN held a dinner for new GP registrars this week, to introduce them to each other, and local medical providers.
The PHN held dinners from Inverell to the Central Coast, Mr Baillie said.
"We saw a gap and decided the best way to do that [make new doctors feel welcome] is to invite people to come together to share a meal to share their experiences, the challenges and opportunities," Mr Baillie said.
"And hopefully give them a sense that they're not only welcomed as another set of hands, but they're welcome as a person into the community in which they're working."
Dr Hooper pointed to "lifestyle" as the best benefit of going rural.
It means he can pop home and see the families when he likes, treat people in the day and coach women's soccer at night.
But there are other benefits, too.
"I do love seeing people I know, personally and treating them and feel like I have made an impact on them. It feels pretty rewarding to see the people I've gone to school with and then give their kids vaccinations," he said.
"It feels really nice."
Doctor Beck Spring has just started her registrar period at Barton Lane practice in Tamworth.
The Sydney-born doctor picked general practice because "it's more about the people".
"It's about the person rather than the disease process or whatnot," she said.
Despite her metro roots, she said rural is "100 per cent" an option.
"We love the lifestyle. Just feeling like you're part of the community is what's really powerful," he said.
Registrars have at least three years' experience in a public hospital, and are entitled to the honourific 'doctor'. But they need to pass exams at either the Royal Australian College of General Practice or the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine to finally complete their training.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
